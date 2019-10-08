Winnipeg police extending virtual crime reporting system

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say they’ll continue their Virtual Police Response pilot project, after a review of the system saw positive feedback.

The project allows Winnipeggers to report a break-and-enter through a video chat system with a police officer.

The goal of the system was to reduce wait times for Winnipeggers looking to file reports.

Police said they immediately noticed a reduction in wait times for a response to those types of crimes.

Officers say the virtual crime reporting project saw calls in their queue significantly decrease.

The project will be extended to December, before a final decision to keep the system will be made.

