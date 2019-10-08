Winnipeg police extending virtual crime reporting system

Winnipeg police say they’ll continue their Virtual Police Response pilot project, after a review of the system saw positive feedback.
The project allows Winnipeggers to report a break-and-enter through a video chat system with a police officer.
The goal of the system was to reduce wait times for Winnipeggers looking to file reports.
Police said they immediately noticed a reduction in wait times for a response to those types of crimes.
READ MORE: Social media an open market for Winnipeg thieves looking to sell, says site administrator
Officers say the virtual crime reporting project saw calls in their queue significantly decrease.
The project will be extended to December, before a final decision to keep the system will be made.
COMMENTS