Winnipeg police testing new technology to virtually report break-ins

Winnipeg police will be able to communicate with break-in victims via video.

Police are launching a pilot project to test the use of a new way for Winnipeggers to report residential and commercial crimes.

The Virtual Police Response project is being tested with a pair of online video platforms, FaceTime and Google Duo, and will allow officers to conduct real-time video assessments of a break-in.

With the homeowner or business owner’s consent, police will do a virtual walk-through of the scene, assess the damage, and decide whether more police resources are required.

The goal is to help police respond more quickly and efficiently to break and enter situations.

If it’s successful, police say it should reduce the wait time for a response to these types of crimes, and will get stolen property entered in to the Canadian Police Information Centre (CPIC)’s database more quickly.

