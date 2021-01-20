Police investigate ‘serious’ 3-vehicle crash in Mono, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

OPP are investigating a “serious” three-vehicle crash that took place on Highway 10 in Mono, Ont., at about 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The occupant of one of the vehicles was transported via Ornge air ambulance to a Toronto-area trauma centre with “life-altering” injuries, police say.

Three others were sent to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

#DufferinOPP are currently at a serious collision on Highway 10 between Mono Centre Road and Sideroad 20 @TownofMono. The road is currently closed please avoid the area. Updates will be provided when available ^sg — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) January 20, 2021

Highway 10 will be closed for several hours while police conduct an investigation. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route and to avoid the area of Highway 10 between Mono Centre Road and Sideroad 20.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.