Police investigate ‘serious’ 3-vehicle crash in Mono, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted January 20, 2021 12:55 pm
The occupant of one of the vehicles was transported via Ornge air ambulance to a Toronto-area trauma centre with "life-altering" injuries, police say.
The occupant of one of the vehicles was transported via Ornge air ambulance to a Toronto-area trauma centre with "life-altering" injuries, police say.

OPP are investigating a “serious” three-vehicle crash that took place on Highway 10 in Mono, Ont., at about 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The occupant of one of the vehicles was transported via Ornge air ambulance to a Toronto-area trauma centre with “life-altering” injuries, police say.

Read more: Springwater, Ont., resident charged following fatal summer crash involving tractor, motorcycle

Three others were sent to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Highway 10 will be closed for several hours while police conduct an investigation. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route and to avoid the area of Highway 10 between Mono Centre Road and Sideroad 20.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

