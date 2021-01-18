Springwater, Ont., resident charged following fatal summer crash involving tractor, motorcycle

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

An 84-year-old Springwater, Ont., resident has been charged following a July crash involving a farm tractor and a motorcycle that left one dead.

OPP say the crash took place on Highway 26, west of Horseshoe Valley Road, on July 10 and resulted in a man getting thrown from his motorcycle.

Police say David Ball, 64, from Essa, Ont., died at the scene.

On Dec. 28, 2020, officers charged Teunis Ploeg, 84, from Springwater, with careless driving causing death.

Ploeg is scheduled to appear in court in Wasaga Beach, Ont., in March.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Huronia West OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement

0:45 Six injured, hospitalized following serious Innisfil car crash Six injured, hospitalized following serious Innisfil car crash – May 22, 2019