Car Accident January 6 2021 9:38pm 01:55 Woman’s story of recovery after near-fatal crash makes her a social media start A devastating car accident in August that almost killed a woman from Mitchell, Man., has turned her into a viral TikTok star. Global’s Amber McGuckin has the story. Woman’s story of recovery after near-fatal crash makes her a social media star <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7560219/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7560219/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?