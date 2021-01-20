Residents displaced after fire causes significant damage to northeast Calgary home

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Fire Department says three people will have to find somewhere else to stay after a fire tore through their home on Tuesday.

Firefighters were called to a bungalow on Centre Street and 35 Avenue Northeast just after 9 p.m.

Crews found the residents outside of the home, which had a “significant” amount of smoke and flames, a news release said.

Firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to neighbouring homes.

The CFD said one male was assessed at the scene by paramedics but not taken to hospital.

The home was badly damaged by the blaze, the fire department said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.