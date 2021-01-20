Menu

Canada

Residents displaced after fire causes significant damage to northeast Calgary home

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Calgary firefighters respond to a house fire on Centre Street and 35 Avenue Northeast on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.
Calgary firefighters respond to a house fire on Centre Street and 35 Avenue Northeast on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. Global News

The Calgary Fire Department says three people will have to find somewhere else to stay after a fire tore through their home on Tuesday.

Firefighters were called to a bungalow on Centre Street and 35 Avenue Northeast just after 9 p.m.

Crews found the residents outside of the home, which had a “significant” amount of smoke and flames, a news release said.

Read more: 7 people displaced after duplex fire in Calgary’s Dover neighbourhood

Firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to neighbouring homes.

The CFD said one male was assessed at the scene by paramedics but not taken to hospital.

The home was badly damaged by the blaze, the fire department said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

