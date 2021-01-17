7 people displaced after duplex fire in Calgary’s Dover neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

Seven people had to find another place to stay Sunday night after a duplex fire in Calgary.

Crews responded to 911 calls about the blaze in the 3200 block of Doverville Crescent S.E. before 5 p.m.

Firefighters evacuated the duplex as “large volumes of smoke” emerged and brought the fire under control.

There were no injuries, and all individuals on both sides were “safe and accounted for,” but people inside the source home were displaced due to the extent of fire and smoke damage, according to the Calgary Fire Department. The attached house wasn’t damaged.

The CFD said a cooking fire was likely the cause.

There was also a shooting nearby about 12 hours earlier.

