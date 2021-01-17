Menu

Fire

7 people displaced after duplex fire in Calgary’s Dover neighbourhood

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted January 17, 2021 9:07 pm
Calgary crews responded to a house fire in Dover on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021.
Calgary crews responded to a house fire in Dover on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. Global News

Seven people had to find another place to stay Sunday night after a duplex fire in Calgary.

Crews responded to 911 calls about the blaze in the 3200 block of Doverville Crescent S.E. before 5 p.m.

Firefighters evacuated the duplex as “large volumes of smoke” emerged and brought the fire under control.

There were no injuries, and all individuals on both sides were “safe and accounted for,” but people inside the source home were displaced due to the extent of fire and smoke damage, according to the Calgary Fire Department. The attached house wasn’t damaged.

The CFD said a cooking fire was likely the cause.

There was also a shooting nearby about 12 hours earlier.

