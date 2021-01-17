Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Two people in custody following shooting in southeast Calgary: police

By Adam MacVicar Global News
Posted January 17, 2021 9:24 am
Calgary Police officers were called around 4:45 a.m. to the 2900 block of Doverville Crescent southeast for reports of shots fired.
Calgary Police officers were called around 4:45 a.m. to the 2900 block of Doverville Crescent southeast for reports of shots fired. Jackie Wilson / Global News

A man and a woman are in police custody Sunday morning after reports that shots were fired in the southeast community of Dover.

Calgary police were called to the 2900 block of Doverville Crescent S.E. around 4:45 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a vehicle in the street with bullet holes, police confirmed to Global News.

Read more: Man in Calgary hospital, two others in custody following shooting in city’s northeast

According to police, a second vehicle described as a black pickup truck was also involved but fled the scene before police arrived.

Officers are now on the lookout for the vehicle.

Police say there were no injuries reported in the incident.

Story continues below advertisement
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceCalgary PoliceCPSCalgary ShootingDover shootinggun violence calgaryDover CalgaryShootings in Calgary
Flyers
More weekly flyers