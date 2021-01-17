Two people in custody following shooting in southeast Calgary: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man and a woman are in police custody Sunday morning after reports that shots were fired in the southeast community of Dover.

Calgary police were called to the 2900 block of Doverville Crescent S.E. around 4:45 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a vehicle in the street with bullet holes, police confirmed to Global News.

According to police, a second vehicle described as a black pickup truck was also involved but fled the scene before police arrived.

Officers are now on the lookout for the vehicle.

Police say there were no injuries reported in the incident.

