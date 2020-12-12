Calgary fire crews battle apartment blaze

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary fire crews responded to a blaze at an apartment building in south Calgary Saturday.

Firefighters arrived to smoke on the ninth floor balcony of the building at Glenmore Trail and 68 Ave. S.W. at around 5:30 p.m.

Calgary fire said crews made their way to the unit and managed to contain the blaze to the balcony.

Additional crews were called to the scene because it was a multi-suite building.

There were no reports of injuries, according to Calgary fire.

Calgary fire said it was reported around 24 people were displaced, but it was expected all residents would return to their homes Saturday evening, with the exception of those who lived in the unit where the fire originated.

