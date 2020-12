Send this page to someone via email

An early morning fire in the city’s southeast has been declared a two-alarm fire, according to officials with the Calgary Fire Department.

Crews arrived on scene at a strip mall in the 5700 block of 17 Avenue S.E. around 6 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Firefighters said they were primarily focused on an auto-repair business and cannabis shop in the two-storey strip mall.

More to come…

