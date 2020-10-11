Menu

Canada

Calgary Fire Department responds to early morning garage fire in Bridgeland

By Adam MacVicar Global News
Posted October 11, 2020 9:55 am
Fire crews were called to the 400 block of 2nd Avenue northeast around 5:50 a.m.
Fire crews were called to the 400 block of 2nd Avenue northeast around 5:50 a.m. Credit: Kaylo Jerry

Calgary firefighters quickly extinguished a garage fire in Bridgeland early Sunday morning.

Fire crews were called to the 400-block of 2nd Avenue Northeast around 5:50 a.m. for reports of a detached garage engulfed in flames.

According to the CFD, the fire was quickly knocked down when crews arrived on the scene.

There were no injuries, and nobody in the area was displaced due to the fire.

However, a nearby home sustained minor damage and melted siding, a CFD battalion chief told Global News.

A fire investigator has arrived on the scene to try to determine what caused the fire.

