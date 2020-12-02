Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Detached garage destroyed by fire in Temple Tuesday

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted December 2, 2020 9:59 am
Calgary firefighters were called to the 6800 block of Temple Drive Northeast just before 11 p.m.
Calgary firefighters were called to the 6800 block of Temple Drive Northeast just before 11 p.m. Global News

The Calgary Fire Department says a detached double garage in the community of Temple was destroyed by a fire that sparked Tuesday night.

Crews were called to the 6800 block of Temple Drive Northeast just before 11 p.m.

Firefighters found the garage engulfed in flames and worked to extinguish the fire and keep it from spreading to the home.

Read more: Canned sanitizer could be fire hazard: Calgary Fire Department

In a news release, the CFD said the exterior of the home suffered minor damage while the garage itself was badly damaged.

One vehicle that was in the garage was damaged, as well as a second vehicle and a boat that were outside, the CFD said.

Read more: Calgary family displaced from Dover home after candle sparks fire: CFD

No injuries were reported.

The fire department is asking anyone with photos, video or information on the fire, especially prior to firefighters arriving at the scene, to email piofire@calgary.ca.

