Calgary family displaced from Dover home after candle sparks fire: CFD

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Fire Department says a family living in the community of Dover will have to find somewhere else to stay after a fire broke out on Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 100 block of Dover Meadow Close Southeast at around 9 a.m.

Crews arrived to find fire and smoke coming from a bedroom window.

Calgary firefighters respond to a blaze in the 100 block of Dover Meadow Close Southeast on Nov. 19, 2020. Craig Hooper / Global News

Story continues below advertisement

Acting District Chief Shaun Leonard said a mother and her five children were able to make it out of the home safely before firefighters arrived.

“Everyone’s fine now,” Leonard added. “Everyone was checked out by [paramedics] and they’re fine.”

CFD spokesperson Carol Henke told Global News an initial investigation determined the fire started when a candle was knocked over.

She credited a teenager in the home with helping keep the fire contained to the bedroom where it originated by closing the door after he spotted the flames.

Calgary firefighters respond to a blaze in the 100 block of Dover Meadow Close Southeast on Nov. 19, 2020. Global News

Damage from the fire was kept to the bedroom, but Henke said the rest of the house suffered smoke damage.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s not known if the home had working smoke detectors.