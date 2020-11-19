Calgary family displaced from Dover home after candle sparks fire: CFD

The Calgary Fire Department says a family living in the community of Dover will have to find somewhere else to stay after a fire broke out on Thursday morning.
Firefighters were called to a home in the 100 block of Dover Meadow Close Southeast at around 9 a.m.
Crews arrived to find fire and smoke coming from a bedroom window.
Acting District Chief Shaun Leonard said a mother and her five children were able to make it out of the home safely before firefighters arrived.
CFD spokesperson Carol Henke told Global News an initial investigation determined the fire started when a candle was knocked over.
She credited a teenager in the home with helping keep the fire contained to the bedroom where it originated by closing the door after he spotted the flames.
Damage from the fire was kept to the bedroom, but Henke said the rest of the house suffered smoke damage.
It’s not known if the home had working smoke detectors.
