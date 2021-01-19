B.C. records another 465 COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths and 70 in ICU

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia has recorded another 465 COVID-19 cases Tuesday bringing the provincial total to 61,912 since the pandemic began.

Another 12 people have died from complications with the virus, with the total number of deaths now standing at 1,090.

Two more people have been admitted to the ICU, meaning there are now 70 people in critical care in the province. There are 329 in hospital, which is down 14 from Monday.

In total, 55,099 people have recovered from the virus but there remain 4,331 active cases and 6,864 people in isolation.

5:17 B.C. officials report 1,330 new COVID-19 cases, 31 additional deaths over the weekend B.C. officials report 1,330 new COVID-19 cases, 31 additional deaths over the weekend

Since Monday there have been 83 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 262 new cases in the Fraser Health region, 21 in the Island Health region, 61 in the Interior Health region, 32 in the Northern Health region and six new cases of people who reside outside of Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

To date, 92,369 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in B.C., the government confirmed Tuesday.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

There are no new health-care facility outbreaks.

Over the weekend and on Monday, B.C. recorded 1,330 new cases of COVID-19 along with 31 more deaths.

However, from Sunday to Monday, B.C. reported 301 cases, which was the lowest single-day case number since Nov. 3, when 299 cases were recorded.