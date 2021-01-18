Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

B.C. health officials to provide live COVID-19 update on Monday

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 18, 2021 2:40 pm
An Island Health sign directs drivers towards a COVID-19 testing station in the greater Victoria community of Colwood, British Columbia on Vancouver Island on January 17, 2021.
An Island Health sign directs drivers towards a COVID-19 testing station in the greater Victoria community of Colwood, British Columbia on Vancouver Island on January 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Don Denton

British Columbia health officials are scheduled to provide their latest update on the province’s COVID-19 response at 3 p.m. PT on Monday.

Global News will stream the briefing live here and on our Facebook page and carry it on BC1.

Click to play video 'B.C. reports 509 new cases of COVID-19, nine additional related deaths' B.C. reports 509 new cases of COVID-19, nine additional related deaths
B.C. reports 509 new cases of COVID-19, nine additional related deaths

Read more: B.C.’s total COVID-19 case count tops 60K, with 509 new cases reported Friday

Story continues below advertisement

The number of COVID-19 cases that B.C. has reported since the start of the pandemic topped 60,000 on Friday, as officials reported 509 new cases.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Another nine people had died from the virus, bringing the province’s death toll to 1,047.

Of the new cases, 101 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 260 were in the Fraser Health region, 13 were on Vancouver Island, 86 were in the Interior Health region and 49 were in the Northern Health region.

Click to play video 'B.C. mulls interprovincial travel ban to slow COVID-19' B.C. mulls interprovincial travel ban to slow COVID-19
B.C. mulls interprovincial travel ban to slow COVID-19

The number of active cases edged downward again to 4,604, while another 7,132 people remained in isolation due to possible exposure.

As of Friday, 75,914 people in B.C. had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19bc coronaviruscovid-19 bcCoronavirus BCBC coronavirus updateBC COVID-19 updateCOVID-19 BC updateBC coronavirus update MondayBC coronavirus update January 18
Flyers
More weekly flyers