B.C. health officials to provide live COVID-19 update on Monday

British Columbia health officials are scheduled to provide their latest update on the province’s COVID-19 response at 3 p.m. PT on Monday.

The number of COVID-19 cases that B.C. has reported since the start of the pandemic topped 60,000 on Friday, as officials reported 509 new cases.

Another nine people had died from the virus, bringing the province’s death toll to 1,047.

Of the new cases, 101 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 260 were in the Fraser Health region, 13 were on Vancouver Island, 86 were in the Interior Health region and 49 were in the Northern Health region.

The number of active cases edged downward again to 4,604, while another 7,132 people remained in isolation due to possible exposure.

As of Friday, 75,914 people in B.C. had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

