B.C.’s total COVID-19 case count tops 60K, with 509 new cases reported Friday

The number of COVID-19 cases British Columbia has reported since the start of the pandemic topped 60,000 Friday, as officials reported 509 new cases.

In a written statement, health officials said another nine people had died from the virus, bringing B.C.’s death toll to 1,047.

The number of active cases in the province edged downward again to 4,604, while another 7,132 people remained in isolation due to possible exposure.

The province says 75,914 people have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

There were 349 people in hospital, an overnight decrease of 13, and 68 people in critical or intensive care.

More than 88 per cent of B.C.’s 60,117 total cases have recovered.

