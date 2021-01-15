Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

B.C.’s total COVID-19 case count tops 60K, with 509 new cases reported Friday

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 15, 2021 6:19 pm
Click to play video 'B.C. reports new cases of contagious variants of COVID-19' B.C. reports new cases of contagious variants of COVID-19
WATCH: B.C. reports new cases of contagious variants of COVID-19

The number of COVID-19 cases British Columbia has reported since the start of the pandemic topped 60,000 Friday, as officials reported 509 new cases.

In a written statement, health officials said another nine people had died from the virus, bringing B.C.’s death toll to 1,047.

Read more: B.C. becomes 2nd province to identify South African COVID-19 variant

The number of active cases in the province edged downward again to 4,604, while another 7,132 people remained in isolation due to possible exposure.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The province says 75,914 people have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

There were 349 people in hospital, an overnight decrease of 13, and 68 people in critical or intensive care.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

More than 88 per cent of B.C.’s 60,117 total cases have recovered.

Click to play video 'The push to expand the use of rapid COVID-19 testing' The push to expand the use of rapid COVID-19 testing
The push to expand the use of rapid COVID-19 testing
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In Canadabc coronavirusBonnie Henrybc covidBC Coronavirus CasesBc Covid Cases
Flyers
More weekly flyers