Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Jan. 19

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Tuesday.

Ontario premier pleads with incoming Biden administration for COVID-19 vaccine help

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has issued a plea to U.S. president-elect Joe Biden for help in obtaining more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines amid a shortage of doses in Canada.

Ford made the comments during a press conference on Tuesday after the federal government announced that Canada will be receiving zero Pfizer doses next week.

“My American friends, help us out. We need help once again, as we did with the (personal protective equipment). You have a new president, no more excuses,” Ford said.

Ontario outlines how Pfizer delivery delay will affect its COVID-19 immunization plan

The Ontario government has released further details on how the delay in the delivery of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine will affect the province’s immunization plan.

In documents released Tuesday, officials said the known delivery reductions to Ontario are “substantial” and vary week to week.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 1,913 new cases on Tuesday.

Of those:

550 were in Toronto

346 were in Peel Region

235 were in York Region

82 were in Durham Region

71 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports 1,913 new cases, 46 more deaths

Ontario is reporting 1,913 new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 242,277.

However, the Ontario government said due to a “technical issue” there was “likely” underreporting in cases from Toronto Public Health.

Toronto is reporting 550 new cases when the local public health unit has recorded 815, 1,035 and 903 new infections over the last several days.

The death toll in the province has risen to 5,479 after 46 more deaths were reported.

The government said 34,531 tests were processed in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest that figure has been since Dec. 29.

29 more deaths reported by Ministry of Long-Term Care

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,179 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is an increase of 29.

There are currently 254 outbreaks in long-term care homes.

— With files from Daina Goldfinger

