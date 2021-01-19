Ontario outlines how Pfizer vaccine delivery delay will affect its COVID-19 immunization plan

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government has released further details on how the delay in the delivery of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine will affect the province’s immunization plan.

In documents released Tuesday, officials said the known delivery reductions to Ontario are “substantial” and vary week to week.

On Tuesday, Maj.-Gen. Danny Fortin, who is leading the country’s COVID-19 vaccine logistics, said Canada will get no doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine during the week of Jan. 25. He said deliveries are expected at around 50 per cent of what was expected to start in the first two weeks of February.

For the week of Jan. 18, documents from the Ontario government show there will be a five per cent cut, from 83 to 80 Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine trays.

During the week of Feb. 1, there will be a 55 per cent cut, from 147 to 66 trays, while there will be a 45 per cent reduction during the week of Feb. 8, from 147 trays to 79.

Tuesday’s documents from the Ontario government also indicate that all new first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are now reserved for long-term care and high-risk retirement homes, in addition to northern fly-in First Nations. The government says it will reallocate the Moderna coronavirus vaccine to more areas in order to reserve the Pfizer vaccine for sites that need the inventory to give second doses.

Officials say they’ll protect the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine through week-by-week allocation and by extending the dosing intervals.

For those who’ve received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine outside of long-term care and high-risk retirement homes, the interval between doses will be 21 to 42 days. The government says there will be no change for vaccine dose intervals at long-term care and high-risk retirement homes due to the older populations who live there.

The government also says there will be no change in the interval of doses for the Moderna vaccine.

Documents indicate the Ontario government will communicate projected vaccine allocations to support local planning and to determine where reallocations may be needed.

As of Monday night, the Ontario government says more than 224,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered across the province.

More than 83,000 long-term care residents, caregivers and staff have received at least one dose, while more than 25,000 retirement home residents, caregivers and staff have also gotten at least one. More than 99,000 health-care workers in other sectors in Ontario have also received at least their first dose of the vaccine.

The Ontario government started administering second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Jan. 5. This has resulted in more than 25,000 Ontarians being fully immunized and having received both doses, as of Monday evening.

The first round of COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered at all long-term care homes in hotspot regions, including Toronto, Peel, York and Windsor-Essex.

The first dose of coronavirus vaccinations have also been given at all long-term care facilities in the Ottawa Public Health Region, Durham Region and the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.

Last week, Canada’s procurement minister, Anita Anand, announced Canada’s supply of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine has been hit by a temporary delay. This is due to the fact that the company is ramping up its European manufacturing capacity, which will affect the vaccine’s production.

