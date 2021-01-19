Toronto ‘immediately’ pausing COVID-19 immunization clinic due to vaccine shortage

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Toronto says it has been ordered to “immediately” pause its COVID-19 immunization clinic at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre due to a lack of vaccines.

The clinic, which began inoculations on Monday, was originally supposed to operate as a pilot project for six to eight weeks.

On Monday, officials announced that the proof-of-concept clinic was only going to operate until the end of day Friday due to a lack of vaccines, and that has now been shortened further to just two days.

“Due to further COVID-19 vaccine supply shortages announced by the Government of Canada today, the Province of Ontario has directed the City of Toronto to immediately pause its proof-of-concept immunization clinic,” a news release from the city said.

Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, the federal government announced that Canada will receive no new Pfizer vaccines next week due to ongoing production issues in Europe.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Delays in delivery were previously announced by Pfizer, though there had still been the expectation that some doses would be shipped to Canada next week.

Officials said people with appointments at the convention centre clinic for Wednesday and beyond are being advised that their appointments are cancelled.

“The City’s Immunization Task Force is continuing to plan for city-wide immunization clinic roll-out and will continue to work with the province to determine next steps once vaccine supply is re-established,” the city news release read.

The city had been planning to provide a “thoroughly evaluated” playbook for setting up vaccination clinics outside of health-care settings for municipal and provincial officials, after several weeks of operations at the convention centre.

1:51 Coronavirus: Doug Ford lashes out at Pfizer for vaccine delay: “Where are our vaccines?” Coronavirus: Doug Ford lashes out at Pfizer for vaccine delay: “Where are our vaccines?”