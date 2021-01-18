Menu

Crime

1 dead, 1 injured after daylight shooting at Bolton home

By Nick Westoll Global News
The shooting happened on Harvest Moon Drive in Bolton Monday afternoon.
The shooting happened on Harvest Moon Drive in Bolton Monday afternoon. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A man has died and another person has been injured after a shooting at a Bolton home Monday afternoon, according to an update issued by Ontario Provincial Police.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Harvest Moon Drive, west of Coleraine Drive and King Street West, just after 12:25 p.m.

Police said the two victims were found by officers a short time later. The man died at the scene and a male victim was taken to hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Read more: St. Michael’s Hospital’s trauma team shows why seconds count for Toronto’s victims of violence

As of Monday night, officers didn’t release suspect information.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call police at 905-584-2241 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

