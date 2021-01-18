Canada adds over 6K new coronavirus cases as Tam warns of ‘continuing resurgence’

Send this page to someone via email

Another 6,453 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported across Canada on Monday, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 715,072.

Health officials also confirmed another 92 people have died after testing positive for COVID-19, bringing the total death toll to 18,120.

However, since the pandemic began, 623,033 people have recovered from the respiratory illness, while 20,594,862 tests for the virus have been administered.

In a series of tweets on Monday, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said with high levels of “disease activity in many areas,” Canada remains “on the path of continuing resurgence.”

“Together we can change this,” she wrote. “YOU + #PublicHealth measures/restriction controls CAN #crushCOVID.”

2/2 Follow local #PublicHealth guidance and maintain individual precautions. We know what works to #crushCOVID – let’s stay firm in our resolve & support each other. #WashMaskSpace #Avoid3Cs #NowIsNotTheTime to travel.https://t.co/XA6qs0saSv — Dr. Theresa Tam (@CPHO_Canada) January 18, 2021

Tam urged the public to continue to comply with public health measures, including washing their hands, practicing physical distancing and wearing a mask.

So far, Health Canada has approved two vaccines to protect against the virus, one from Pfizer-BioNTech, the other made by Moderna.

According to the agency’s website, as of Thursday, 765,100 doses of those vaccines had been distributed for use across the country.

The federal government has said all Canadians who want a vaccine will have access to one by the end of September.

New cases in the provinces

In Ontario, 2,578 new cases were reported, and 24 more fatalities, bringing the total number of cases and deaths to 240,364 and 5,433, respectively.

Meanwhile, in Quebec, 1,634 new cases bring the total number of infections to 244,348. Thirty-two new deaths mean 9,087 people have died in the province since the pandemic began.

In Atlantic Canada, 30 new cases of COVID-19 were detected.

New Brunswick added 26 new cases and health officials said 12 more people have died.

Meanwhile, Prince Edward Island reported four new infections for a total of 108 cases. However, 98 are considered to be recovered.

Neither Nova Scotia or Newfoundland added a new case or fatality on Monday.

In Saskatchewan, 290 new cases bring the total case load in the province to 20,562.

Four new deaths mean 219 people have now died in Saskatchewan since the pandemic began.

Health officials in Manitoba also said four more people had died, pushing the death toll to 773.

Another 118 new cases were also reported in the province, bringing the total number of cases to 27,629.

Further west in Alberta, 474 new cases and 11 more fatalities were reported.

So far, the province has seen 117,311 confirmed COVID-19 infections and 1,447 deaths.

In British Columbia, 301 new cases pushed the total number of infections to 61,447.

Health authorities in the province also said five more people have died after testing positive for the virus.

To date, 1,078 people have died in B.C. after contracting the coronavirus.

No new cases in Canada’s territories

The Northwest Territories has reported 40 cases of the virus since the pandemic began. Health officials say 28 of the cases are from residents of the territory, while 12 are from elsewhere.

No new cases or deaths were reported in Nunavut, meaning the total counts of infections and fatalities remained at 266 and one, respectively.

Health officials in the Yukon did not report any new COVID-19 infections or deaths, either.

To date, the territory has seen 70 cases of the respiratory illness and one fatality.

Global cases top 95 million

Since the virus was first detected in Wuhan, China, in late 2019, it has infected 95,435,122 people around the world, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.

By Monday at 6:30 p.m. ET, the virus had claimed 2,037,076 lives globally.

The United States remained the viral epicentre on Monday, with 24,041,339 infections and 398,588 fatalities to date.