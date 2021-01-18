Menu

Canada

Kenney to provide update on Alberta’s COVID-19 vaccine supply Monday morning

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted January 18, 2021 10:36 am
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney updates media on measures taken to help with COVID-19, in Edmonton on Friday, March 20, 2020.
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney updates media on measures taken to help with COVID-19, in Edmonton on Friday, March 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is holding a news conference Monday morning to provide an update on the province’s COVID-19 vaccine supply.

The news conference will be held at 10 a.m. and will be streamed live in this article.

Read more: Pfizer vaccine delay a ‘blow,’ will affect Alberta’s vaccine schedule: health minister

On Friday, Alberta’s health minister said the province’s vaccine schedule will be affected by a delay in Canada’s supply of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

However, he said the province will continue giving out whatever vaccine it does receive to those priority groups.

Read more: Vaccine rollout statements from Alberta government cause confusion for health-care workers

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, who is leading Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine logistics, said shipments of Pfizer’s vaccine will be reduced by an average of 50 per cent over the next four weeks.

The delay is due to the company scaling up its European manufacturing capacity.

Read more: Alberta adds 717 new COVID-19 cases, 15 additional deaths as active case total rises Saturday

As of Sunday, the provincial government was reporting 12,234 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta. In total, 738 people are being cared for in hospital, including 123 people in intensive care.

Provincially, 1,436 deaths have been recorded.

