Kenney to provide update on Alberta’s COVID-19 vaccine supply Monday morning

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is holding a news conference Monday morning to provide an update on the province’s COVID-19 vaccine supply.

The news conference will be held at 10 a.m. and will be streamed live in this article.

On Friday, Alberta’s health minister said the province’s vaccine schedule will be affected by a delay in Canada’s supply of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

However, he said the province will continue giving out whatever vaccine it does receive to those priority groups.

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, who is leading Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine logistics, said shipments of Pfizer’s vaccine will be reduced by an average of 50 per cent over the next four weeks.

The delay is due to the company scaling up its European manufacturing capacity.

As of Sunday, the provincial government was reporting 12,234 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta. In total, 738 people are being cared for in hospital, including 123 people in intensive care.

Provincially, 1,436 deaths have been recorded.