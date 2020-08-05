Pfizer announces deal to supply Canada with coronavirus vaccine candidate

Send this page to someone via email

Pfizer says it has signed an agreement with the Canadian government to supply its coronavirus vaccine.

The announcement came in the form of a tweet an hour before markets opened and two hours before a scheduled announcement from the Canadian government about vaccine procurement that is set to take place at 10 a.m.

Pfizer also last month inked a deal with the U.S. government to supply the first 100 million doses of the vaccine it is developing in December, in a partnership with BioNTech SE.

The Canadian deal also appears to be a collaboration with the biotechnology firm.

Today we announced an agreement with the Government of Canada to supply our #COVID19 vaccine candidate in collaboration with @BioNTech_Group, subject to regulatory approval. — Pfizer Canada (@PfizerCA) August 5, 2020

