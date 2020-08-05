Pfizer announces deal to supply Canada with coronavirus vaccine candidate

Pfizer says it has signed an agreement with the Canadian government to supply its coronavirus vaccine.
The announcement came in the form of a tweet an hour before markets opened and two hours before a scheduled announcement from the Canadian government about vaccine procurement that is set to take place at 10 a.m.
READ MORE: U.S. inks coronavirus trial vaccine deal with Pfizer for first 100M doses
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
Pfizer also last month inked a deal with the U.S. government to supply the first 100 million doses of the vaccine it is developing in December, in a partnership with BioNTech SE.
Trending Stories
The Canadian deal also appears to be a collaboration with the biotechnology firm.
More to come.View link »
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments