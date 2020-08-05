Menu

Canada

Pfizer announces deal to supply Canada with coronavirus vaccine candidate

By Amanda Connolly Global News
Coronavirus: Tam agrees with Fauci, warns vaccine will not be a ‘silver bullet’ but there is reason for ‘cautious optimism’
Speaking to reporters on Monday, Chief Public Health Officer of Canada. Dr. Theresa Tam said she agreed with top U.S. infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci when he said that any potential COVID-19 vaccine can't be treated like a "silver bullet" but that there remained reason for "cautious optimism."

Pfizer says it has signed an agreement with the Canadian government to supply its coronavirus vaccine.

The announcement came in the form of a tweet an hour before markets opened and two hours before a scheduled announcement from the Canadian government about vaccine procurement that is set to take place at 10 a.m.

READ MORE: U.S. inks coronavirus trial vaccine deal with Pfizer for first 100M doses

Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates

Pfizer also last month inked a deal with the U.S. government to supply the first 100 million doses of the vaccine it is developing in December, in a partnership with BioNTech SE.

The Canadian deal also appears to be a collaboration with the biotechnology firm.

More to come.

