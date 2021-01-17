Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

1 man dead after shooting in North York

By Katrina Ramlochan Global News
Scene of where a man was shot and killed in North York, .
Scene of where a man was shot and killed in North York, . Andrew Collins/Global News

One man is dead after being shot near Duncanwoods Drive and Finch Avenue West Sunday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just before 6:00 p.m.

Toronto Police say they were patrolling the area when they heard gun shots.

When they arrived, officers located evidence of gunfire including several shell casings.

Read more: 4 pedestrians injured after 3 collisions in Toronto, Newmarket

Toronto Paramedics tell Global News after life-saving measures, they did not transport the victim and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Trending Stories

Witnesses in the area told police there was a man fleeing the area.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: More than 100 COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths reported at Barrie long-term care home

Officers were in a foot pursuit of a suspect who ran towards a ravine in the area.

Investigators are looking for a male wearing a mask and a red jacket.

 

 

CrimeFatal ShootingHomicide InvestigationToronto police investigationShooting InvestigationNorth York shootingDuncanwoods Drive and Finch Avenue West
Flyers
More weekly flyers