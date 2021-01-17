1 man dead after shooting in North York

Send this page to someone via email

One man is dead after being shot near Duncanwoods Drive and Finch Avenue West Sunday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just before 6:00 p.m.

Toronto Police say they were patrolling the area when they heard gun shots.

When they arrived, officers located evidence of gunfire including several shell casings.

Toronto Paramedics tell Global News after life-saving measures, they did not transport the victim and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses in the area told police there was a man fleeing the area.

Officers were in a foot pursuit of a suspect who ran towards a ravine in the area.

Investigators are looking for a male wearing a mask and a red jacket.