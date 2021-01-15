Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Traffic

4 pedestrians injured after 3 collisions in Toronto, Newmarket

By Nick Westoll Global News
Click to play video 'A closer look at how collision reconstruction investigations work' A closer look at how collision reconstruction investigations work
WATCH ABOVE: Nick Westoll speaks with members of the York Regional Police major collision investigations unit to get a fuller understanding of how math and science propel reconstruction cases forward – Aug 27, 2020

Four pedestrians have been injured, two seriously, after three separate collisions in Toronto and Newmarket Friday evening.

The first incident happened in the area of Gabian Way and Eglinton Avenue West, west of Caledonia Road, at around 6 p.m.

A spokesperson for Toronto Paramedics said a woman, who is believed to be in her 60s, was taken to hospital with serious and potentially life-threatening injuries.

Read more: How math, science and forensics come together to unlock collision reconstruction cases

In Newmarket a few minutes later, a York Regional Police spokesperson said a man, who is believed to be in his 20s, was hit by a vehicle near the intersection of Ford Wilson Boulevard and Davis Drive West, east of Bathurst Street.

The spokesperson said the man was taken to a Toronto trauma centre with critical injuries.

Just before 9 p.m., emergency crews were called to the intersection of Scarborough Golf Club Road and Lawrence Avenue East. Police reported a man and a woman were struck.

The Toronto Paramedics spokesperson said they sustained minor injuries.

