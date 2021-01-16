New Brunswick reports 27 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, potential exposure on flight

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and said 267 cases of the virus remain active in the province.

According to Public Health, seven of the new cases are in Zone 1, four cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region), four cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region), seven cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region), three cases in Zone 5 (Campbellton region) and two case in Zone 6 (Bathurst region).

“All cases are self-isolating and under investigation,” public health officials said.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 911 and 631 have recovered. There have been 12 deaths, and three patients are hospitalized.

As of Saturday, 170,985 tests have been conducted.

“We are at a critical point in this outbreak,” Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, said in a press release.

“We need the co-operation of all New Brunswickers to help us reduce the spread of the virus. If you are feeling unwell; get tested. If you have been contacted by Public Health; give them the information they need. We need to come together now, to get through this together.”

Earlier this week, the province said enforcement personnel had visited 172 sites and found that 99.4 per cent of all patrons were wearing masks, however, only 88.9 per cent of employees were wearing masks.

“Warnings were issued for any violations found and follow-up visits were conducted. In cases where compliance was not adequate, cease work orders were issued,” the province said.

In the future, if enforcement personnel find businesses with inadequate operational plans or with no plan at all, the province said they will be issuing fines and/or cease work orders. Businesses that fail to follow the rules could be fined up to $10,000.

COVID-19 exposure identified

Public Health also issued a warning of a potential COVID-19 exposure on an Air Canada Flight that traveled from Toronto to Moncton.

Health officials said they’ve identified a positive case in a traveler who may have been infectious on Dec. 31 while on Air Canada Flight 8910, which departed from Toronto at 11:23 a.m.

“Everyone who travelled on these flights should continue to follow the directives given to them during the travel registration process and when they entered New Brunswick,” Public Health said.