New Brunswick reports 25 new cases of COVID-19 Friday

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and said 256 active cases remain in the province.

According to Public Health, four of the new cases are in Zone 1, five cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region), five cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region), six cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region), four cases in Zone 5 (Campbellton region), and one case in Zone 6 (Bathurst region).

All cases are self-isolating and under investigation, said public health officials.

READ MORE: New Brunswick reports 23 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 884 and 615 have recovered. There have been 12 deaths.

The province said four patients are hospitalized, including one who is in the intensive care unit.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Friday, 169,256 tests have been conducted.

1:51 New Brunswick health officials issue dire warning as COVID-19 spread continues New Brunswick health officials issue dire warning as COVID-19 spread continues

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Public Health also announced that the majority of students at Kennebecasis Valley High School in Rothesay returned to their regular schedules Friday after the school closed a day before due to a confirmed case of COVID-19.

In the meantime, the school said a few groups will continue to learn from home.

“Unless advised by Public Health, students should return to school. If you or a family member have been in close contact with this case, you will be notified by Public Health for contact tracing,” said Public Health in a statement.

Students at Townsview School and Woodstock High School in Woodstock will also continue learning from home until Thursday, Jan. 21, the province said. In-class learning will resume on Friday, Jan. 22.

Story continues below advertisement

Residents are being reminded that the entire province remains at the Orange level under the province’s COVID-19 recovery plan.

Orange level rules are available online.