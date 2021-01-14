New Brunswick to provide update on COVID-19 on Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick health officials are expected to provide an update on the coronavirus in the province on Wednesday.

Premier Blaine Higgs will be joined by chief of health Dr. Jennifer Russell for a briefing at 2:30 p.m.

New Brunswick reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday as it marked its third pandemic-related death of 2021.

Officials said the person who died was a resident of Lily Court in Tucker Hall at Parkland Saint John.

The death at the facility now means New Brunswick has recorded three deaths this year — all residents of Lily Court — for a total of 12 since the pandemic began.

The province has repeatedly acknowledged that the situation is now dire in the province, instituting new regulations and sliding all regions into the orange phase of New Brunswick’s COVID-19 recovery plan.

On Wednesday, the province had 230 active cases of the coronavirus as a result of seven additional recoveries from Tuesday.

— With files from Alexander Quon.