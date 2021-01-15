Specialist calls Alberta easing some COVID-19 restrictions ‘cautious, safer, lower risk’

An infectious disease specialist says Alberta seems to be taking a more focused, cautious approach to easing a few COVID-19 restrictions, which he says will allow the province to monitor the impacts of those changes more closely and get an accurate look at potential risk.

Dr. Craig Jenne, a Calgary infectious disease specialist, says Albertans have been doing a good job at reducing transmission and the numbers are starting to show that.

“Many of us are surprised that we haven’t seen a Christmas surge, which is, you know, fantastic news,” he said Friday. Tweet This

“We’ve seen, over the past several days to a week, a fairly steady — slow but steady — decline in positivity rates in the province. That’s encouraging because that’s independent of the number of patients we’re testing.”

Story continues below advertisement

0:41 ‘The situation remains serious’: Alberta’s top doctor urges caution amid easing of some COVID-19 restrictions ‘The situation remains serious’: Alberta’s top doctor urges caution amid easing of some COVID-19 restrictions

On Thursday, the percentage of people who had COVID-19 out of the total number of people tested was 5.8 per cent.

There were 806 Albertans in hospital with the disease, 136 of whom were in intensive care. Alberta Health reported 21 additional deaths from the disease on Thursday.

“We’ve also seen hospitalizations and ICU stabilize,” Jenne said. “So we’re not seeing that exponential growth, suggesting that we are now beginning to control the spread of virus in the community, and we are starting to see a decline. So those are the normal indicators for beginning to reassess our restrictions.”

Doctors respond to new restriction easements

Health Minister Tyler Shandro announced Thursday that, effective Monday, Jan. 18, outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people would be permitted, as long as other health measures like masking and physical distancing were observed. He also said personal wellness services, like hair salons and other aesthetics, could re-open by appointment only.

Story continues below advertisement

Jenne said in the past, Alberta relaxed more rules at once, making it harder to track which activities are higher risk.

“This is a much more cautious strategy and probably a much safer strategy. Tweet This

“…To slowly unpack some of these restrictions, identify activities in the community that are very low risk, such as small gatherings outdoors, and then begin with those, and provide a little bit of time to check what impact that has on viral numbers.

“And if things continue to decline, I’m sure over the next few weeks, we’ll see another reassessment and perhaps another round of easing of restrictions.”

The province also said the capacity limit on funerals would be eased, meaning funeral services with up to 20 people would be allowed effective Jan. 18. Funeral receptions are still not permitted.

2:00 New restrictions impacting Alberta families mourning deaths of loved ones New restrictions impacting Alberta families mourning deaths of loved ones – Dec 11, 2020

Jenne says this indicates the province is looking at low-risk activities but also what Albertans need.

Story continues below advertisement

“An easement on the number of people that can attend a funeral are critical to mental health and community strength,” he said. “We’re identifying the things that are most critical, lowest risk, and also providing a little time to judge their impact before moving to next steps.”

“We have to have people realize that positive numbers or encouraging trends are not a green light to start gathering again, and that if we choose to shake these restrictions, we will be driving virus back up. It becomes a very self-defeating success that the more encouraging the numbers get, the less strictly we follow those limits,” Jenne said.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“The virus does take advantage of that.”

0:57 Alberta identifies 967 new COVID-19 cases, additional 21 deaths recorded Alberta identifies 967 new COVID-19 cases, additional 21 deaths recorded

Dr. James Talbot is former chief medical officer of health for the Alberta government (2012 to 2015) and co-chair of the Strategic COVID-19 Pandemic Committee, created by the Edmonton Zone Medical Staff Association (EZMSA), which represents about 1,700 doctors.

Story continues below advertisement

He says, bottom line, the new easements might be okay, but Alberta should wait four weeks before opening anything else.

The committee has written a series of suggestions to the province, advocating a “controlled, phased, evidence-driven relaxation of the circuit breaker.”

“Pay particular attention to… whether community transmission is going up or down. Pay attention to the stress that hospitals are under, make sure you’re monitoring for that new strain and the contact tracing is up and there aren’t any backlogs,” Talbot said.

“Our advice is that as the circuit breaker is relaxed, that it’s done in a phased, in a controlled and in an evidence-based way. And so the steps that you’ve seen so far would then fit.”

However, improving the contact-tracing system is a huge part of a successful plan, Talbot said.

1:51 Alberta’s former CMOH among doctors forming their own pandemic response committee Alberta’s former CMOH among doctors forming their own pandemic response committee – Nov 27, 2020

While the current numbers are encouraging, Dr. Stephanie Smith would have liked to see the restrictions in place over the holidays remain for a bit longer.

Story continues below advertisement

“We still have an approximate five per cent positivity rate, which is high, and if we open up too soon, I think we would risk seeing increases in transmission,” said Smith, an infectious disease physician and director of infection prevention and control at the University of Alberta Hospital.

“This would necessitate another lockdown, which would be very challenging for Albertans and not engender a lot of confidence in the government.” Tweet This

Speaking to Global News before the new easements were announced Thursday, Smith said she wanted the December restrictions continued until Alberta recorded “sustained and significant declines in the number of positive people in the community and in hospital.”

However, she is hopeful that now that a larger number of Albertans at high risk for severe outcomes have been immunized, that will help ease pressure on the health-care system.

Story continues below advertisement

Alberta officials on easing restrictions

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health described the Jan. 18 change “a test case.”

“This is our opportunity to give Albertans a little bit more freedom and the ability to do a few more activities in a safe way,” Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Thursday. “We are going to be able to then consider, going forward, whether or not we can ease a few more measures if, despite these decisions and actions today, we continue to see that downward trend in our hospitalization, ICU admissions, cases and positivity.”

Those are the metrics officials are watching, she said, to see what effect reopening schools and these new easements will have.

“What we need to see is continuing reductions in our hospitalizations and ICU with respect to that target of decreasing the impact on the health system — that is absolutely essential. We need to see a reduction in our new case numbers and a reduction in our positivity rate… When we have very high numbers, it’s important to see our R value below one, as low as possible.”

“The changes need to be done in a very slow manner so that we can monitor them and how it impacts our overall case numbers is up to all of us. Tweet This

Story continues below advertisement

“If we continue to follow those basic public health measures in all of our activities, including these new activities that have opened up, we can continue to have a downward trend at the same time as enjoying a few more activities in a safe way,” Hinshaw said.

0:42 Hinshaw calls relaxation of certain COVID-19 restrictions a ‘test case’ Hinshaw calls relaxation of certain COVID-19 restrictions a ‘test case’

The biggest metric, Shandro said, will be the pressure on the health-care system.

“All the restrictions, measures are placed on different activities depending on different levels of risk. So for each of them, we’re going to have to look at those levels of risk. Obviously, outdoor gatherings have a different level of risk than indoor gatherings, for example.

“So depending on the level of ICU admissions and hospitalizations, as well, as Dr. Hinshaw said, looking at R values where they can be calculated — Calgary and Edmonton and provincewide — we look at that data and those metrics to be able to make those decisions on the different activities depending on the risk.”

Story continues below advertisement

“We also need to take into consideration the fact that there are two variants of the COVID virus: the D117 variant which was first identified in the United Kingdom as well as the 507Y-V2 variant which was first identified in South Africa,” Shandro said.

“These variants require us to continue to take a cautious and pragmatic approach. We’ve seen escalating case counts in other countries because of the infectiousness of these variants and we must not move too quickly.”

Advertisement