Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Alberta’s COVID-19 situation Tuesday afternoon

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health will give a live update on COVID-19 in the province Tuesday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is set to speak at her usual time of 3:30 p.m.

Her news conference will be streamed live in this story post.

As of Monday, there were 13,917 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. There were 811 people in hospital, with 130 of them in intensive care units.

The majority of active cases remain in the Calgary and Edmonton zones. Calgary zone as of Monday sat at 4,958 cases, or 35 per cent of the total, while Edmonton zone had 5,441 cases or 39 per cent of the total.

Also as of Monday, a total of 1,307 Albertans have died due to COVID-19.

Alberta is currently in the midst of the first phase of its vaccination rollout.

On Monday, officials announced that paramedics and emergency medical technicians are now included in the first round of vaccines.

The other groups included in Phase 1A are seniors and staff in long-term care and designated supportive living, physicians and nurses in ICUs and staff on medical, surgical and COVID-19 units in the province’s hospitals.

It was expected that about 50,000 total doses of the vaccines would have been administered by the end of the day Monday, meaning currently around 3,800 doses are being administered per day.

Premier Jason Kenney said Monday that it’s hoped by March the province will have ramped up its vaccination rate to 200,000 people per week.

–With files from Heide Pearson, Global News