Health

Albertans to get ‘comprehensive update’ on COVID-19 vaccine rollout Monday

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted January 11, 2021 2:41 pm
Click to play video 'Canada’s first case of South African COVID-19 variant found in Alberta' Canada’s first case of South African COVID-19 variant found in Alberta
Pressure is mounting on Canada to ramp up its vaccine rollout, as new and more contagious variants of COVID-19 arrive in the country. Now, fears of worsening community spread are rising in Alberta, after the South African variant was detected there last week. Heather Yourex-West reports.

Premier Jason Kenney is expected to give more details on the province’s COVID-19 immunization program on Monday.

Kenney tweeted Monday morning that vaccinations “continue to surge” in Alberta, and said as of the weekend, the province had passed the milestone of administering 1,000 shots per 100,000 people.

Read more: Alberta health-care workers in COVID-19, medical and surgical units now eligible for vaccine

A total of 45,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines — of which Albertans are receiving two, the Pfizer and Moderna shots — had been given out as of Monday, Kenney stated, which accounts for 75 per cent of what the province has received from the federal government.

According to Kenney’s tweet, Alberta is vaccinating people at a higher rate than Quebec, British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

The premier will be joined by chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw, who is expected to give an update on COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the province.

The update will also come on the day the majority of Alberta’s students went back to in-person learning, after classrooms were closed for an extended period of time in December and early January.

Read more: Alberta’s K-12 students return to in-person learning Monday

On Friday, the government announced the current COVID-19 health restrictions — which ban in-person dining and social gatherings of any kind outside of those living in the same household, among other things — would be extended until at least Jan. 21, as the province continues to try to bend the curve of the second wave of infections.

As of Sunday, Alberta had 14,116 active cases of COVID-19, with 811 new infections being recorded on Sunday.

