Albertans to get ‘comprehensive update’ on COVID-19 vaccine rollout Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Premier Jason Kenney is expected to give more details on the province’s COVID-19 immunization program on Monday.

Kenney tweeted Monday morning that vaccinations “continue to surge” in Alberta, and said as of the weekend, the province had passed the milestone of administering 1,000 shots per 100,000 people.

A total of 45,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines — of which Albertans are receiving two, the Pfizer and Moderna shots — had been given out as of Monday, Kenney stated, which accounts for 75 per cent of what the province has received from the federal government.

According to Kenney’s tweet, Alberta is vaccinating people at a higher rate than Quebec, British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

Story continues below advertisement

Alberta's COVID-19 vaccinations continue to surge – as of this weekend, we've passed 1,000 vaccinations per 100,000, and distributed 45,000 vaccines, or 75% of the supply received from Ottawa. Later today, I'll be giving a more comprehensive update on Alberta's vaccine rollout. pic.twitter.com/SgOOdEfW7G — Jason Kenney (@jkenney) January 11, 2021

The premier will be joined by chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw, who is expected to give an update on COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the province.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The update will also come on the day the majority of Alberta’s students went back to in-person learning, after classrooms were closed for an extended period of time in December and early January.

On Friday, the government announced the current COVID-19 health restrictions — which ban in-person dining and social gatherings of any kind outside of those living in the same household, among other things — would be extended until at least Jan. 21, as the province continues to try to bend the curve of the second wave of infections.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Sunday, Alberta had 14,116 active cases of COVID-19, with 811 new infections being recorded on Sunday.