Alberta’s K-12 students return to in-person learning Monday

Alberta students in Grades K-12 return to in-person learning this week.

Students in Grades 7-12 have been learning online since Nov. 30. K-6 students, meanwhile, remained in school until winter break on Dec. 18 but moved to online learning for a week after winter break concluded.

Alberta’s UCP government announced the mandatory move to online learning in late November as part of new, stronger public health measures to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 across the province.

Licensed daycares, out-of-school programs and preschools were able to continue operating as long as providers followed all public health orders.

The return to in-person learning doesn’t impact those who have been participating in online learning since the start of the school year, who will continue on with their existing schedules.

Education minister addresses parents, students in letter

In a letter that went out to students and parents across the province, Education Minister Adriana LaGrange said the decision to resume in-class learning was “reaffirmed after the careful consideration of the importance of attending school in person, as well as the latest evidence of COVID-19 cases dropping in all school-age groups in December.”

“For many students, particularly younger children, learning at home can be challenging from an academic, social and emotional perspective. We know the vast majority of students across all grades learn better in a classroom environment where they can connect with their teacher and interact with peers.”

“Understandably, some of you are feeling anxious due to the rise of COVID-19 in our communities around the world,” LaGrange added. “I want to assure you that we have a comprehensive plan to continue student learning throughout the pandemic.”

“The safety of your children, their teachers and all school staff remains our top priority.” Tweet This

More information on education and child care in Alberta amid the COVID-19 pandemic can be found on the province’s website.

