Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Alberta RCMP reviewing whether COVID-19 death of Cargill meat plant worker was criminal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 11, 2021 1:55 pm
RCMP in Alberta are reviewing whether the COVID-19 death of a worker at a Cargill meat-packing plant last spring is a criminal matter.
RCMP in Alberta are reviewing whether the COVID-19 death of a worker at a Cargill meat-packing plant last spring is a criminal matter. Global News

RCMP in Alberta are reviewing whether the COVID-19 death of a worker at a Cargill meat-packing plant last spring is a criminal matter.

Cpl. Tammy Keibel, district media relations officer for southern Alberta, one of the worker’s family members dropped off an information package at the RCMP’s High River detachment south of Calgary on Friday.

Read more: 2nd Cargill employee to die from COVID-19 ‘humble, gentle family man’

The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 401 says Benito Quesada’s family took a courageous step by asking police to investigate Cargill for criminal negligence.

Benito Quesada is seen in an undated handout photo. Quesada, 51, was a union shop steward at the High River, Alta., plant. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-United Food and Commercial Workers Local 401.
Benito Quesada is seen in an undated handout photo. Quesada, 51, was a union shop steward at the High River, Alta., plant. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-United Food and Commercial Workers Local 401. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-United Food and Commercial Workers Local 401

Quesada, a 51-year-old shop steward with the union, was one of two workers at Cargill’s plant near High River to die from COVID-19 when the virus infected nearly half of 2,200 employees.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Widow and children of Cargill worker who died from COVID-19 share heartbreak

A class-action lawsuit filed against Cargill last summer alleges the U.S. company failed to take reasonable precautions to protect its workers.

Cargill spokesman Daniel Sullivan says the company can’t comment on the latest complaint because it hasn’t seen it or been contacted by the RCMP.

He says employee safety is the company’s top priority and Cargill has worked with health authorities to add new measures during the pandemic.

Click to play video 'Second Cargill employee to die from COVID-19 ‘humble, gentle family man’' Second Cargill employee to die from COVID-19 ‘humble, gentle family man’
© 2021 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19Alberta COVID-19COVID-19 AlbertaCargillCOVID-19 DeathCargill meat packing plantbenito quesadaAlberta meat packing plantCargill AlbertaCargill worker COVID-19 deathCOVID-19 death RCMPRCMP COVID-19 death
Flyers
More weekly flyers