Dr. Deena Hinshaw to provide COVID-19 update for Alberta Thursday afternoon

Albertans will receive another COVID-19 update on Thursday afternoon from the province’s chief medical officer of health.
Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. Her news conference will be streamed live in this post.
On Wednesday, Hinshaw announced an additional 875 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in Alberta over the previous 24 hours.
There were 820 people in hospital, with 137 of those in intensive care. An additional 23 deaths were also announced, bringing Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,368 people.
Across the province, there were 12,838 active cases. Of those, 4,752 were in the Calgary zone and 4,828 were in the Edmonton zone.
Elsewhere, there were 1,275 active cases in the Central zone, 338 active cases reported in the South zone, 1,612 cases in the North zone and 33 active cases were not attributed to a specific zone.
On Thursday morning, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announced the first-round of vaccine had been delivered at all continuing care facilities in the Calgary zone and shared a photo of Helen, 83, who was one of the ones to receive her vaccine.
“Thank you to all of our teams in the Calgary zone for helping us complete this significant achievement,” the premier tweeted. “We are so grateful to all our staff working tirelessly to immunize vulnerable Albertans across the province.”
As of Jan. 13, over 66,500 doses of vaccine had been administered, according to the health minister.
Tyler Shandro tweeted Thursday morning, saying a new daily record was broken Wednesday with over 8,500 Albertans receiving a vaccine.
Almost three million COVID-19 tests have been completed since the beginning of the pandemic.View link »
