Dr. Deena Hinshaw to provide COVID-19 update for Alberta Thursday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Albertans will receive another COVID-19 update on Thursday afternoon from the province’s chief medical officer of health.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. Her news conference will be streamed live in this post.

On Wednesday, Hinshaw announced an additional 875 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in Alberta over the previous 24 hours.

There were 820 people in hospital, with 137 of those in intensive care. An additional 23 deaths were also announced, bringing Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,368 people.

1:01 Alberta records additional 23 deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday Alberta records additional 23 deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday

Across the province, there were 12,838 active cases. Of those, 4,752 were in the Calgary zone and 4,828 were in the Edmonton zone.

Story continues below advertisement

Elsewhere, there were 1,275 active cases in the Central zone, 338 active cases reported in the South zone, 1,612 cases in the North zone and 33 active cases were not attributed to a specific zone.

On Thursday morning, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announced the first-round of vaccine had been delivered at all continuing care facilities in the Calgary zone and shared a photo of Helen, 83, who was one of the ones to receive her vaccine.

Helen, 83, shows her joy at being vaccinated at her continuing care facility in the Calgary zone. Jason Kenney/Twitter

“Thank you to all of our teams in the Calgary zone for helping us complete this significant achievement,” the premier tweeted. “We are so grateful to all our staff working tirelessly to immunize vulnerable Albertans across the province.”

Story continues below advertisement

As of Jan. 13, over 66,500 doses of vaccine had been administered, according to the health minister.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Tyler Shandro tweeted Thursday morning, saying a new daily record was broken Wednesday with over 8,500 Albertans receiving a vaccine.

Thanks to @AHS_media and the vaccination teams for making this happen. We're increasing our capacity so that no matter how many doses arrive in Alberta, people are lined up ready to receive them, and health-care workers are ready to administer them. 2/2https://t.co/Fi3C4lwbqh — Tyler Shandro (@shandro) January 14, 2021

Almost three million COVID-19 tests have been completed since the beginning of the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement