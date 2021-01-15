Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 11 Edmonton
January 15 2021 1:02am
01:33

Albertans react to easing of COVID-19 restrictions

Alberta is lifting some of its public health restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. While it’s exciting for some people, it’s leaving others disappointed. Sarah Komadina has more.

Advertisement

Video Home