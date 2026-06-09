Interest in ‘The Clifton’ multi-million dollar condos a reflection of Edmonton real estate

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It’s a niche market, but one developer feels there’s appetite for in Edmonton.

If you’ve ever wanted to own a multi-million-dollar condo, some of the most expensive ones ever offered in Edmonton are now available — and come with a view that’s second-to-nine.

“It will be a building that really hasn’t been seen in Edmonton,” said Henry Edgar, president of local developer Autograph.

The property near Glenora and the High Street area, overlooking the North Saskatchewan River valley and Groat Road ravine, is called The Clifton.

Right now at Clifton Place and 102 Street, there’s a hole in the ground and an excavator.

In the near future, it will be the site of the luxury condominium: 12 floors with 18 luxury units and prices ranging from a mere $2.7 million to nearly $9.5 million.

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Edgar says the inspiration for the development came from his father, who built a similar building, Lessard House, around 20 years ago.

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“They found a segment in the market that just wasn’t being served. We felt that we could do that again, and we need to find a right site: on the river valley, walkable, safe community,” Edgar said.

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Construction is underway on the project in Wîhkwêntôwin, and it’s one the developer hope can become a landmark in the city.

“We set out to design a building that would really cater to that market and that demographic. (We) spent a lot of time designing and planning and making sure that we executed on this perfectly.”

View image in full screen A rendering of The Clifton, a new luxury condominium in Edmonton. Autograph

The units range from 1,700 and 4,500 square feet and 75 per cent are already sold — Edgar says all the buyers are local.

“I think once (people) come into our presentation centre and they see the attention to detail and the meaningful decisions that we’ve made around the project and what we’re offering, they really understand why it’s priced the way it is.

The development has the goal of creating a one-of-a-kind residential landmark.

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“It’s a very unique, very boutique, very limited offering that just isn’t available anywhere else. I think that’s one of the most special aspects of this project,” Edgar said.

1:50 12 floors of Stantec Tower in downtown Edmonton converted to rental suites

While Edmonton may not seen like a hot market for the kind of luxury condominiums and apartments sought by the wealthy in cities like Toronto, Vancouver, London and New York — real estate experts say Alberta is a magnet for people looking to buy these types of properties.

“If you want your town to be talked about and if you want your town to be recognized, and it’s no longer a place but a destination, you have to provide an opportunity for buildings that are attractive and are worthy of people discussing it,” said Murtaza Haider, executive director of the Cities Institute at the University of Alberta.

Haider is not surprised by the interest.

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“Edmonton has to turn the page. It has to be not a secondary destination — that, ‘If I didn’t make it in Vancouver, I’ll end up in Edmonton.’

“No, it has to become the primary destination for people.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "No, it has to become the primary destination for people."

Construction on The Clifton is set to be complete by March 2028. Edgar hopes it leads to a bright future for Edmonton developments.

“I think there’s a lot of people that are really excited about what’s happening and shows a lot of confidence in Edmonton and shows that we can build beautiful buildings in our city.”