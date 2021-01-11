Coronavirus: Lethbridge business charged with contravening public health order

The Lethbridge Police Service has announced that a local business has been charged after choosing not to comply with Alberta’s mandatory COVID-19 restrictions.
Although LPS did not release the name of the business in a release on Monday night, the owner of Lethbridge’s Peppermint Hippo Tattoo posted on Facebook that he had been given a court date.
Owner Will Woods wrote in a public post: “Yes we opened… and might I add not used the radar… not with the open sign off.”
“We now have a court date… if we remain open, they will pull my license indefinitely and give me a large fine to prove a point,” Woods wrote in the post.
A release from LPS said, “(the) business was found in non-compliance and the owner was charged under Section 73(1) of the Public Health Act for contravening a public health order.”
Police have also confirmed that the court date is set for Jan. 22, 2021.
LPS had warned earlier in the day that it was working in coordination with Alberta Health Services to address the potential opening of several local businesses on Monday, after being alerted to social media posts announcing the openings.
“Both AHS and LS are aware of recent ‘call to action’ posts on social media regarding business concerns over COVID-19 health measures,” the release from police said.
“As the matter falls under Alberta Health Services’ jurisdiction, Lethbridge Police will provide them with assistance as required, and forward to them any specific complaints received from the public.”
Police say no further information will be released at this time.
