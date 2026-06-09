Breakfast brewskies: Alberta bars, restaurants now allowed to serve alcohol at 6 a.m.

Send this page to someone via email

Albertans can now indulge in earlier breakfast beers and early-morning mimosas, as new liquor rules have expanded when bars and restaurants can begin serving.

On Tuesday, the Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission announced licensed bars, restaurants and other establishments can now serve alcohol as early as 6 a.m., all year long.

They previously needed to obtain special permission to serve alcohol before 9 a.m. during special events like the Olympics, FIFA World Cup and Calgary Stampede.

1:39 Edmontonians flock to bars to cheer on Team Canada Men’s Hockey

The AGLC now says that permission process is too cumbersome, so it’s letting licence holders decide when to crack open the bottles.

Story continues below advertisement

“Previous processes requiring licensees to apply separately for each special event caused significant administrative burdens for both licensees and AGLC,” said CEO Kandice Machado.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“This change streamlines the process while maintaining the high standards in place already for safe and responsible liquor service that supports industry integrity, public well-being and community safety.”

Service Alberta Minister Dale Nally says businesses told the province they wanted more flexibility to meet the needs of their customers and the change means the government is listening.

Class A, B, C and F licensees such as restaurants, bars, private clubs and licensed facilities that make their own product have the option to begin early liquor service at 6 a.m.

The earlier service hours are optional. Closing hours for liquor service remain unchanged at 3 a.m., with last call for alcohol still one hour before closing time.

The AGLC said it saw very few compliance issues during past events but it plans to monitor how the change rolls out across the province.

6:05 A look back at Alberta’s alcohol privatization

—with files from Jack Farrell, The Canadian Press