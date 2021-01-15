Nova Scotia-wide warrant issued for man wanted on assault charges: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP have obtained a Nova Scotia-wide warrant for a man wanted on assault charges.

Police say they have made several attempts to locate Dean Lionel Quinlan, 39, of Shag Harbour, but have been unsuccessful.

Now they are requesting assistance from the public.

Quinlan is facing the following charges:

aggravated assault

assault

two counts of uttering threats

breach of probation

nine counts of failure to comply with a release order

Quinlan is described as five feet 10 inches, 145 pounds, with blue eyes and dark brown hair.

Anyone who sees Quinlan is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police immediately.

Police are asking anyone with information to call police at 902-637-2325 or to contact Crime Stoppers.