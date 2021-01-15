Menu

Crime

Nova Scotia-wide warrant issued for man wanted on assault charges: RCMP

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted January 15, 2021 8:46 am
Dean Lionel Quinlan is wanted on a Nova Scotia-wide warrant.
Dean Lionel Quinlan is wanted on a Nova Scotia-wide warrant. RCMP-HO

RCMP have obtained a Nova Scotia-wide warrant for a man wanted on assault charges.

Police say they have made several attempts to locate Dean Lionel Quinlan, 39, of Shag Harbour, but have been unsuccessful.

Read more: 23-year-old man dead after crash in Indian Brook: N.S. RCMP

Now they are requesting assistance from the public.

Quinlan is facing the following charges:

  • aggravated assault
  • assault
  • two counts of uttering threats
  • breach of probation
  • nine counts of failure to comply with a release order

Quinlan is described as five feet 10 inches, 145 pounds, with blue eyes and dark brown hair.

Anyone who sees Quinlan is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police immediately.

Read more: READ MORE: Halifax Transit driver injured as bus goes off the road

Police are asking anyone with information to call police at 902-637-2325 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

