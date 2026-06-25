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Crime

Violent sex offender dies in B.C. prison

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 25, 2026 6:08 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Sex offender dies in B.C. prison'
Sex offender dies in B.C. prison
Sixty-eight-year-old Daniel Robert Dow was in the Mission institution, where he was serving an indeterminate sentence imposed 28 years ago.
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A violent sex offender who was a suspect in a woman’s disappearance 33 years ago has died in a Fraser Valley prison.

Daniel Robert Dow, 68, was in the Mission institution where he was serving an indeterminate sentence imposed 28 years ago for beating and choking a woman unconscious.

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Police also named Dow as a suspect in the disappearance of 20-year-old Sherri McLaughlin in Kamloops in 1993.

Her body was never found, but police linked Dow’s vehicle to the woman’s damaged bicycle.

Dow had several previous convictions for violent sexual assault and was out on parole when McLaughlin disappeared.

The prison has not released details on how he died.

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