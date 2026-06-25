Violent sex offender dies in B.C. prison

A violent sex offender who was a suspect in a woman’s disappearance 33 years ago has died in a Fraser Valley prison.
Daniel Robert Dow, 68, was in the Mission institution where he was serving an indeterminate sentence imposed 28 years ago for beating and choking a woman unconscious.
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Police also named Dow as a suspect in the disappearance of 20-year-old Sherri McLaughlin in Kamloops in 1993.
Her body was never found, but police linked Dow’s vehicle to the woman’s damaged bicycle.
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Dow had several previous convictions for violent sexual assault and was out on parole when McLaughlin disappeared.
The prison has not released details on how he died.
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