Alberta man, charged with sex crimes against girls, was twice released from custody

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A man from northern Alberta has been charged with numerous offences — including sexual assault, abduction, and forcible confinement — involving four complainants as young as 12.

RCMP in Grande Prairie, Alta., northwest of Edmonton, said the charges against Joseph Kidd, 32, also include sexual interference, assault while choking, and harassment.

The alleged offences all happened over the past two months.

RCMP have charged Joseph Kidd, 32, a resident of Grande Prairie, Alta., with numerous sexual offences. Alberta RCMP

Police released a photo of the accused (above) and two of his vehicle (below) — a yellow Chevrolet Camaro.

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Supt. Mark MacDougald, commanding officer of the Grande Prairie RCMP, said there could be other complainants and encouraged them to come forward.

“Parents and guardians, please show the picture to your children and talk to them about safe use of social media,” he said at a news conference Thursday.

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MacDougald said some of the alleged offences happened while the accused was under court-imposed conditions.

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Kidd was first arrested when a 14-year-old girl from British Columbia went to an RCMP detachment on April 17.

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She reported that she had been at a man’s home for a week, from April 11 to 17, before she managed to escape when he left for work.

The accused picked the girl up after meeting her on social media, MacDougald said, and brought her back to his home in Alberta. Police did not say on what platform they met on.

In that case, Kidd was arrested and charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, forcible confinement, assault while choking and two counts of unsafe storage of a firearm.

Sexual interference charges are laid when police believe a suspect has touched a person who is under the age of consent — in Canada, that’s under 16 years old — for a sexual purpose.

Kidd was initially remanded until April 20, but RCMP said a judge released him from custody on April 30 with several conditions.

1:52 Protecting children online

Less than two weeks later, the accused allegedly drove 700 km east to Lloydminster — the city straddling the boundary between Alberta and Saskatchewan — and picked up an 18-year-old woman.

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RCMP said the woman reported that they drove back to his home and the man assaulted her when she refused to have sex with him. She called 911 from the house on May 10.

MacDougald didn’t say whether the woman is from Alberta or Saskatchewan, “to protect the integrity of the investigation and also to ensure we’re compliant with the court orders in place.”

In that case, Kidd was accused of assault, assault while choking/suffocation, sexual assault and three counts of failing to comply with his release orders.

Kidd was released again on June 1 by a justice of the peace on several conditions and a $7,500 cash bail with an order to appear in court on June 22, RCMP said.

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The next two alleged incidents were both reported to police about two weeks later, both on June 18.

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In one case, a 15-year-old girl went to the Grande Prairie RCMP detachment to report that a man had been following her around.

She reported that a man offered her alcohol if she got into his vehicle, RCMP said.

MacDougald alleged that one one occasion, Kidd drove the girl to his home and sexually assaulted her.

Police said there were multiple incidents between June 4 and 18, resulting in Kidd being charged with criminal harassment, sexual interference, sexual assault and again failing to comply with release conditions.

On the same day that the 15-year-old went to police, RCMP received a call from the mother of a 12-year-old girl.

The mother said a man driving a yellow convertible Chevrolet Camaro tried to lure her child into his car.

“RCMP and the Grand Prairie Police Service responded immediately, completed immediate patrols and located Kidd driving the suspect vehicle,” MacDougald said.

Kidd appeared in court earlier this week and was remanded into custody. He’s scheduled to appear in court July 2.

RCMP wouldn’t say whether authorities plan to increase surveillance of the accused if he’s released again.

MacDougald said decisions about release and conditions are not made by investigators.

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“Police present the information and evidence during the investigation, but ultimately decisions about release, detention and conditions are made through the court process,” he said.

RCMP believe that there may be more victims. If you believe you are one of them or have any information regarding any of these incidents, please contact Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or 5701.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

–with files from Daniela Germano, The Canadian Press