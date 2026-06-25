Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Ottawa open to further action on ‘incels’ after Montreal shooting: minister

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted June 25, 2026 3:17 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Montreal shooting suspect manifesto aligns with incel movement, experts say'
Montreal shooting suspect manifesto aligns with incel movement, experts say
WATCH: Investigators are trying to understand why 25-year-old Seth Scott Hatfield from Lethbridge, Alta., went to Montreal, where he allegedly shot and killed two people before dying in an exchange of gunfire. Touria Izri reports on what's known about the 104-page document Hatfield apparently left behind.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The federal government will consider taking further actions to combat “incel” ideology if the investigation into Monday’s deadly shooting in Montreal points to ways that laws can be improved, Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree said Thursday.

The manifesto left by the suspected gunman, obtained by Global News, expressed hatred for women and society that he blamed for a lack of sexual and romantic intimacy — an ideology that experts say aligns with fringe “incel” or involuntarily celibate beliefs.

The shooter called for violent revolution against powerful figures and companies he said were responsible, and police agencies in other provinces have received warnings about possible copycat attacks inspired by the manifesto.

“As the investigation unfolds, information will come to light and based on that, of course, we will review and look at specific things that we need to do around ‘incels’ as well as the other aspects of hate that appears to be the motivation,” Anandasangaree told reporters at an unrelated press conference in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.

Story continues below advertisement

The minister added the Liberal government has passed multiple pieces of legislation in recent months focused on tackling crime, including anti-hate measures, stricter bail conditions, stronger victims rights and lawful access provisions for law enforcement.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Bills that introduced stricter penalties for intimate partner violence and online harassment against women, such as sharing non-consensual sexualized deepfakes, were also passed by the House of Commons in the most recent spring session.

“We’ve done a fair bit of work,” Anandasangaree said. “Of course, there’s more work to do.

“The sense of safety and security needs to be restored, and we will continue to be with Montrealers as well as all Canadians in this very difficult moment.”

Click to play video: 'What lead an Alberta man to Montreal to commit a shooting?'
What lead an Alberta man to Montreal to commit a shooting?

The shooting occurred in the wake of growing warnings from police, national security officials and lawmakers about the rise of anti-feminist ideology that is leading to real-world harms for women and shifting views toward gender equality.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s also the latest deadly tragedy inspired by “incel” or anti-women ideologies, from the 1989 murder of 14 women at Polytechnique to the 2018 van attack in Toronto that killed 11 people, nine of them women.

A group of women on Thursday were holding a protest against “incel” ideology that began at the Polytechnique memorial in Montreal and travelled to the scene of Monday’s shooting in the Côte-des-Neiges district.

The shooting left three people dead: a Montreal police officer, a Jewish bystander and the shooter.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices