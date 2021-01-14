23-year-old man dead after crash in Indian Brook: N.S. RCMP

A 23-year-old man from Sipekne’katik First Nation has died after a crash on Wednesday.
Nova Scotia RCMP say officers, members of the local fire department and paramedics were called to a single-vehicle crash on Hollywood Drive in Indian Brook, N.S., at 2:47 p.m.
First responders found a car crashed into a utility pole. The driver of the vehicle, a 23-year-old man, was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and police say the investigation is ongoing.
Hollywood Drive was closed for several hours but has since reopened.
