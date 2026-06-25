Pennsylvania bank manager charged with stealing over $31K from dead customers

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A former bank manager of a Westmoreland County bank in Pennsylvania is facing charges after authorities accused her of stealing more than US$31,000 from accounts of dead customers, the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office said in a press release.

Jeri Mains, 43, stole from six different bank accounts belonging to deceased individuals, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

An internal investigation revealed several forged internal withdrawal tickets from six different bank accounts that were allegedly accessed by Mains between April 1, 2026 until May 1, 2026 with a total of $31,769.80 removed from the accounts, according to Derry Police.

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Mains allegedly forged signatures of the deceased individuals, forged signatures of other bank employees to authorize approval and changed accounts from restricted to active in an effort to remove the money, according to police.

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Derry First Commonwealth Bank told CBS News affiliate KDKA-TV on Wednesday that all impacted customers have been fully reimbursed.

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Mains is facing charges of forgery, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.

This isn’t the first time a bank employee has been accused of stealing from deceased customers.

In 2023, a New Jersey bank employee allegedly stole a customer’s Social Security retirement benefits, according to the Department of Justice.

The employee was charged with fraudulently withdrawing federal retirement benefits from the account of the former customer who had died.

Jorge Nova of Passaic, N.J., was charged by indictment with one count of wire fraud and pleaded guilty on April 17, 2024.

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According to documents filed in the case, Nova was an employee at a commercial bank where the customer received Social Security Administration (SSA) retirement benefits via direct deposit.

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The Social Security Administration was not notified of the beneficiary’s death and continued to deposit retirement benefits into the beneficiary’s bank account for more than four years, according to the Department of Justice.

The Department of Justice said that Nova fraudulently obtained more than $105,000.