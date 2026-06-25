2 men charged in Surrey shooting as CBSA releases updated numbers

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Two men have been arrested and charged after a brazen early morning shooting in Surrey.

On June 11, Surrey police officers were called shortly after 6 a.m. to a home near 96 Avenue and 133A Street after reports that shots were fired.

When officers arrived, they could see the damage to the exterior of the home, police said, and while people were inside, no one was injured.

Surrey’s Extortion Response Team (ExRT) took the lead on the investigation and on June 12, they executed a search warrant at two homes in Surrey.

Four men were arrested during the execution of the warrants.

Arman Singh, 21, has been charged with one count of reckless discharge of a firearm.

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Simarjeet Singh, 22, has been charged with one count of reckless discharge of a firearm.

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Police said both men remain in custody and as both are foreign nationals, officers have contacted the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA).

The other two men arrested have not been charged with criminal offences at this time and are currently in the custody of CBSA.

2:18 More details about extortion-related convictions

On Thursday, CBSA released new numbers, saying that since mid-June, they have opened 150 immigration investigations in the Pacific region, issued 69 removal orders and 49 people have been removed from Canada so far.

The federal minister of public safety said in part that “Canadians deserve to feel safe in their homes, workplaces and communities. The government of Canada is working hard to stay ahead of increasingly complex international criminal threats like extortion.”

So far this year, Surrey police have received 128 extortion-related reports, including 20 shootings.

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“Those numbers have thankfully come down a significant amount, where we are only seeing one or two shootings a month, but that is still one or two too many,” Staff Sgt. Lindsey Houghton told Global News.

Police said public tips continue to play a critical role in these cases and several investigations are underway.