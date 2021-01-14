72 new coronavirus cases, 1 additional death confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 72 new coronavirus cases and one additional COVID-19 death on Thursday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 4,514, including 82 deaths.

On Wednesday, 1,136 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the region. There have been 9,752 coronavirus vaccine doses given in the region to date.

Of Simcoe Muskoka’s new cases, 24 are in Barrie, while 10 are in Bradford, nine are in New Tecumseth, seven are in Wasaga Beach and four are in Collingwood.

The rest of the new cases are in Bracebridge, Essa, Gravenhurst, Innisfil, Midland, Orillia, Oro-Medonte, Penetanguishene, Severn, Springwater and Tiny Township.

Thirteen of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while 13 are related to outbreaks. Five of the new cases are community-acquired.

The rest of the new cases are all still under investigation.

According to the health unit, more than 380 people have now received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Twenty-nine per cent of long-term care residents in the region have already received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Of the region’s total 4,514 COVID-19 cases, 71 per cent — or 3,197 — have recovered, while 34 people are in hospital.

There are also currently 23 COVID-19 outbreaks in the region — at 12 institutional settings, five workplaces, five congregate settings and one community setting.

On Thursday, Ontario reported 3,326 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 228,310, including 5,189 deaths.

