Ontario reports 3,326 new coronavirus cases, 62 more deaths

Ontario is reporting 3,326 new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 228,310.

Thursday’s case count is higher than Wednesday’s which saw 2,961 new infections. On Tuesday, 2,903 new cases were recorded.

“Locally, there are 968 new cases in Toronto, 572 in Peel, 357 in York Region and 268 in Windsor-Essex County,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

The death toll in the province has risen to 5,189, after 62 more deaths were reported.

Ontario reported 1,657 people hospitalized with COVID-19 (down by 17 from the previous day), with 388 patients in an intensive care unit (up by three) and 280 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (up by four).

The government said 71,169 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. There is currently a backlog of 66,940 tests awaiting results. A total of 8,714,916 tests have been completed since the start of the pandemic.

Test positivity — the percentage of tests that come back positive — for Thursday was 5.1 per cent, down from Wednesday’s six per cent and down from one week ago when it was 6.1 per cent.

As of 8 p.m. Wednesday, the province has administered 159,021 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, 193,814 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19. Resolved cases increased by 3,593 from the previous day.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 29,307 — down from the previous day when it was 29,636.

The province notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available. Data may also be pulled at different times.

