Global News at 5:30 Toronto
January 13 2021 6:12pm
02:13

Coronavirus: Ontario government unveils additional vaccine rollout plan details

The Ford government pulled back the curtains and provided the COVID-19 vaccination framework for Ontario residents through to December. Morganne Campbell reports.

