No severe adverse reactions from COVID-19 vaccines reported in Ontario thus far

Ontario health officials say there have been no serious adverse effects reported from COVID-19 vaccines administered in the province thus far.

In a press conference Thursday afternoon at Queen’s Park, officials said that from Dec. 13 to Jan. 9, 21 “significant” but non-severe “adverse events” were reported, none of which involved people requiring hospitalization.

That’s out of around 113,000 doses administered in that period of time.

Dr. David Williams, the province’s chief medical officer of health, said the 21 instances involved allergic reactions, skin reactions, and muscle pains and aches.

“It has proven to be very safe, both in Ontario’s situation and internationally,” Williams said of the vaccines.

Dr. Dirk Huyer, Ontario’s provincial outbreak response coordinator, said clinical trials prior to vaccine approval showed that around one in 10 people could experience some mild discomfort after receiving the approved COVID-19 vaccines, including a sore arm or general discomfort.

Huyer said that all of the 21 “significant” adverse effects reported in Ontario so far were “easily managed.”

“This is not … in a range that was anything outside of what was expected,” Huyer said.

Williams and Huyer didn’t say how many of the 21 events could be attributed to either of the two COVID-19 vaccines that have been approved so far: Pfizer and Moderna.

As of 8 p.m. Wednesday, Ontario has administered 159,021 COVID-19 vaccine doses, with 13,293 people having received both required doses.

