All of Toronto’s long-term care homes have held clinics offering 1st COVID-19 vaccine dose

All 87 long-term care homes in Toronto have now held immunization clinics where staff and residents have been able to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to City officials.

The City of Toronto made the announcement on Friday, which comes before the original target date of Jan. 21.

The statement said 10,322 residents and 2,893 staff and essential caregivers opted to receive the first dose of the Moderna vaccine. Staff and caregivers have also been administered the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at certain clinics and hospitals.

The City currently operates 10 of the 87 long-term care homes in Toronto and said more than 90 per cent of its residents have now been vaccinated with the first dose. Immunization for residents and staff is voluntary.

“The City and the Immunization Task Force are committed to ensuring the most vulnerable residents of the city are vaccinated in the safest and most efficient means possible, working with the province and hospital partners to achieve this goal,” the press release read.

The news comes as coronavirus cases and deaths continue to rise, especially in long-term care homes and retirement homes.

Mayor John Tory issued a statement Friday saying he was proud of the work the City and Toronto Public Health have done.

“Thank you to everyone who is working to get people vaccinated right now and thanks to everyone who is stepping up to get vaccinated – it’s the right thing to do.”

The Ford government declared a state of emergency on Tuesday and implemented a stay-at-home order which came into effect on Thursday.

As of Friday, Ontario has reported a total of 231,308 coronavirus cases and 5,289 deaths to date.

