Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

All of Toronto’s long-term care homes have held clinics offering 1st COVID-19 vaccine dose

By Jessica Patton Global News
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario government unveils additional vaccine rollout plan details' Coronavirus: Ontario government unveils additional vaccine rollout plan details
WATCH ABOVE: The Ford government pulled back the curtains and provided the COVID-19 vaccination framework for Ontario residents through to December. Morganne Campbell reports.

All 87 long-term care homes in Toronto have now held immunization clinics where staff and residents have been able to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to City officials.

The City of Toronto made the announcement on Friday, which comes before the original target date of Jan. 21.

Read more: Ontario reports 100 new coronavirus deaths, some unaccounted for during data cleanup

The statement said 10,322 residents and 2,893 staff and essential caregivers opted to receive the first dose of the Moderna vaccine. Staff and caregivers have also been administered the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at certain clinics and hospitals.

The City currently operates 10 of the 87 long-term care homes in Toronto and said more than 90 per cent of its residents have now been vaccinated with the first dose. Immunization for residents and staff is voluntary.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Ontario outlines when people over the age 80 can be vaccinated for COVID-19

“The City and the Immunization Task Force are committed to ensuring the most vulnerable residents of the city are vaccinated in the safest and most efficient means possible, working with the province and hospital partners to achieve this goal,” the press release read.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The news comes as coronavirus cases and deaths continue to rise, especially in long-term care homes and retirement homes.

Mayor John Tory issued a statement Friday saying he was proud of the work the City and Toronto Public Health have done.

“Thank you to everyone who is working to get people vaccinated right now and thanks to everyone who is stepping up to get vaccinated – it’s the right thing to do.”

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario to administer 40,000 vaccine doses a day by February' Coronavirus: Ontario to administer 40,000 vaccine doses a day by February
Coronavirus: Ontario to administer 40,000 vaccine doses a day by February

The Ford government declared a state of emergency on Tuesday and implemented a stay-at-home order which came into effect on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Friday, Ontario has reported a total of 231,308 coronavirus cases and 5,289 deaths to date.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newsCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus TorontoCoronavirus VaccineCOVID-19 TorontoCity of TorontoOntario long-term care homesToronto long-term care homes
Flyers
More weekly flyers